Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are fearing up for the release of their upcoming film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover, in pivotal roles. As the release date is nearing, it has been reported that the film has been denied release in all Gulf countries barring UAE.

Fighter fails to clear censors in all Gulf countries except UAE?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the upcoming action film has been denied release in all the Middle East countries except UAE. The action drama reportedly failed to get their film cleared by GCC Censors, which was held on January 10. The reason for the same is not known, but it is assumed that censors either found very disturbing or objectionable scenes. If this report turns out to be true then, it is quite a setback for the makers as the film might lose the business of around Rs 500k to 1 million.

(A still from Fighter | Image: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor visit Pune Air Force Station

The team is on a promotional spree and recently they visited Pune Air Force Station and presented the #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF. Collecting letters nationwide through the #ThankYouFighter campaign, expressing gratitude to our nation's heroes and honouring the spirit of the Indian Air Force, the actors presented the letter to the heroes of India as the two shared a moment of gratitude with the Air warriors at the Air Force base.

The #ThankYouFighter initiative garnered an outstanding response, accumulating 250,000 handwritten letters and 1.5 million online letters from across the nation.

Fighter has been filmed at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters. The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune.