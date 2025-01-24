Fighter 'Sleazy' And 'Vulgar', Sky Force Shows 'Real Patriotism': Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Fans Get Into War Or Words

Akshay Kumar's aerial action film Sky Force, based on the true story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, released in theatres on Friday, ahead of the Republic Day. It will look to start its box office run on a good note, the reviews have been positive and can drive its success at the ticket window. Meanwhile, comparisons are being drawn between Sky Force and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, considering they are in the same genre.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

Akshay fans attack Hrithik's Fighter

Fighter, which released last year on Republic Day, managed to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films last year. However, it received mixed reviews which hampered its box office run. After Sky Force released, Akshay Kumar's fans started sharing snippets and bad reviews of Fighter on social media. They drew comparisons between the two movies to establish which one is better.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a dream sequence from Fighter | Image: X

Many pointed out that Fighter did not show IAF officers in a “dignified light” and shared intimate snapshots of Hrithik and Deepika from the film to back their claims even as they praised Akshay for highlighting the "true face of patriotism" in Sky Force. Hrithik fans, meanwhile, came to his rescue and trolled Akshay for his ongoing slump at the box office.

Sky Force tickets selling at cheaper rates

Sky Force is expected to take a decent opening at the box office. It minted over ₹3.7 crore in advance bookings and will look to make the most of reduced ticket prices due to Cinema Lovers Day. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.

Akshay Kumar plays IAF officer KO Ahuja in Sky Force | Image: Akshay Kumar/X