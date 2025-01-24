Fighter vs Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Anand's Fans In A War Of Words After Director's Cryptic Post About 'Insecurity'

Akshay Kumar -led Sky Force has finally hit the theatres today, January 24, a few days ahead of Republic Day . The movie is based on India's first airstrike on Sargodha. Since the trailer of the movie was released, it has been massively compared with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which was released last year on January 26. Both the movies revolve around the Indian Air Force which is why netizens found several resemblances between the two. Now, director Siddharth Anand's cryptic post has added fuel to the fire, netizens believed that he is taking a sly dig at Sky Force.

Is Siddharth Anand taking a dig at Sky Force?

On Thursday, Siddharth, who helmed Fighter, took to his X handle and dropped a post talking about insecurity and how one should have faith in oneself. He wrote, "Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! Have faith in your own self! Come on yo!! An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas…"

War of words between Akshay Kumar fans and Fighter fans

Soon after he dropped the post, his comment section flooded with comments from Akshay Kumar and Fighter fans. They engaged in a war of the world calling each other better. A fan siding with Anand wrote, "Fighter deserved so much more, but anyways thank you for the film and for raising the standards of action in Indian Cinema." Another slammed Sky Force's trailer, "After watching the trailer just felt a copy of Ajay Devgan Bhuj and Hrithik's Fighter!"

A third user wrote, "Hitting new lows of insecurity will never gonna take them to the highs where you and your work stands. Chindi people does chindi things. People calls you Lord Sid.....Period". A fan wrote, "FIGHTER will remain India’s Best Aerial Action Movie."

However, an Akshay Kumar fan jumped to defend the actor and wrote, "For you making a hit movie need top producer, top music director, list actors and beautiful locations, Akshay works with new directors and give chance to new talent, never ever say anything bad about him." Another fan defended the movie by arguing that at least Sky Force doesn't have 'beach scenes' referring to the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter. "Sky force mei patriotism k naam pe jabardasti Ka masala nhi dala bikini wala beach wala scene nahi hai bilkul Sahi direction pe hai Jo yisko special banate hai samjhe , ab malum chala industry pe Akshay Kumar se bht jalte hai even bad phase mei bhi," read the comment.

Another supporting Akshay's Sky Force wrote, "Why are you reacting to it? Feeling insecure? It's a different movie, different releases in a different year. Let it be whatever it does. You made a movie with 400 Cr. This one is made for free ( they say the budget is 80 Cr whereas Akshay Kumar alone charges 100 Cr)."

Sky Force box office collection day 1 prediction

It's been only two hours since the movie hit the theatres, and it has already minted ₹52 lakh at the box office in India, per Sacnilk.