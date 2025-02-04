FIR Against Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Contestant Over 'Arunachal Pradesh People Eat Dog' Remark

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is one of the popular shows on YouTube. However, with fame comes controversy and the show has already been subject to several. The comedy show has attracted a new problem after a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh, Jessy Nabam, made controversial comments. Following this, a resident of Seppa, East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh, Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, filed an FIR against the contestant over her ‘insulting’ comments. A copy of FIR is going viral on the internet.

FIR against India’s Got Latent contestant for her controversial remarks over Arunachal Pradesh

Jessy Nabam, an Arunachal Pradesh resident was asked if she has ever eaten dog meat. To this, she said people of Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat but she has never tasted it. She further mentioned, "I know because my friends eat it. They even eat their pets at times." While Samay appeared shocked, Balraj Singh Ghai countered her claim, saying, "Now, you’re saying it for the sake of saying it.” However, Jessy insisted that it was true. Soon after, the episode went viral attracting an FIR against the contestant.

The FIR dated January 31 is addressed to the officer in charge of Itanagar Police Station, Arunachal Pradesh. FIR mentioned that Jessy made offensive comments on the show. "I humble request you that please take quick action in this matter for in the future no one could do it again like Jessy Nabam did,” read FIR towards the end.

India’s Got Latent Controversies

A few weeks ago, the show was in the news after Uorfi Javed, who graced the show as the special guest, walked out after derogatory remarks. Reportedly, a participant asked her about the number of men she had been intimate with. Allegedly, what upset Uorfi further was Samay's nonchalant response to the derogatory remark. Later, Uorji addressed the controversy on Instagram. She took to the story section and wrote, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 minutes of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage in front of so many people.”

