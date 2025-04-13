First Sikandar, Now Jaat: Sunny Deol Fan Watches Pirated Version Of Film As Theatre Cancels Show Due To Low Ticket Sales

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat hit the big screens on April 10. Despite the positive word of mouth by cine-goers, the film has been registering low footfalls at the box office. Amid a lukewarm reception for the movie, a social media post now gone viral shows a man watching the film's leaked version on his mobile phone.

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat shows cancelled due to low footfalls?

Jaat opened to a decent ₹ 9.5 Cr on day 1. However, the Sunny Deol starrer witnessed a dip in business on the following day. The movie has been moving at a snail's pace at the box office over the weekend. Amid this, media reports suggest that over 400 shows of the film have been cancelled in cities like Delhi and Mumbai due to low occupancy.



Confirming the reports, a social media user took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share that a man seated next to him on a flight was watching a pirated version of Jaat. When enquired why he had downloaded the movie illegally, the man claimed that he had booked a ticket for the show in his city, but it was cancelled because only 8 seats were sold. The post is now going viral on social media.



Previosuly, the shows of Salman Khan's starrer Sikandar were replaced by other films like L2: Empuraan, John Abraham starrer The Diplomat. Shows of Sikandar in Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore were replaced by other regional releases.

Jaat fails to pick up pace at the box office