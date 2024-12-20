From 3rd Hand Car To Luxurious Lamborghini: Kartik Aaryan On Power Of Manifestation

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20. During the session, he mouthed his iconic monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama (on public demand), his girlfriend and power of manifestation. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor started with a third-hand car and now is the owner of a series of luxurious cars. When the anchor asked Kartik Aaryan about his belief in manifestation, which helped him progress from owning a third-hand car to a Lamborghini, he replied, “I think I believe in manifestation because we work towards it.” Elaborating, he mouthed an iconic dialogue from Om Shanti Om “Agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho toh…" So that's the power of manifestation. Kartik added that this belief has worked for him and credited his acting career to it.