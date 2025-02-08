Published 16:04 IST, February 8th 2025
From 6-Year-old Saree To Strapless Metallic Gown: Priyanka Chopra's MIL Denise Jonas' Wedding Looks Are Definite Head Turners
Priyanka Chopra is absorbed with the festivities of her brother Siddharth which is also been attended by Nick Jonas' mother Denise Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with Neelam Upadhya on February 7. The wedding festivities of the couple began on February 5 in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and his parents Paul and Denise who flew down to partake in the functions. The Fashion actress' mother-in-law caught social media attention with her impeccable style and looks.
Denise Jonas serves a lesson in fashion sustainability
On February 6, Priyanka Chopra's family hosted a mehendi night as a part of the pre-wedding festivities. While the actress herself wore a strapless, embellished gown, her mother-in-law Denise wore a pink saree. Interestingly, it was the same saree she wore in 2016 for the engagement ceremony of Nick and Priyanka.
Denise effortlessly blended in with the desi look in the pink-hued net saree. She left the pallu open and donned a matching sleeveless blouse. She teamed the look with a bun and hair accessories. She donned minimal accessories with a simple silver dangler earring.
Denise Jonas dons a breathtaking gown on sangeet night
For the sangeet ceremony, Denise Jonas brought out the classic Hollywood glam. She wore a metallic gold strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. She kept her tresses open and teamed the look with a silver earring. She even took the stage to perform with Priyanka's mother Madhu and the bride's mother.
For the other wedding events too, Denise embraced the Indian culture. She donned a red saree for an intimate pooja ceremony. Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law also wore a golden own with puff sleeves for cocktail night.
