From Piku, Rockstar To Flight: Know Top 5 Films Re-Released In India On Popular Demand

In the new era of cult-classic movie re-releases which is taking people on a nostalgia-filled trip, one has also had a successful run at the box office in their second innings. From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, Christopher Nolan's classic Interstellar to Deepika Padukone’s Piku, the return of the under-the-table classics made to the silver screens after years, courtesy of massive public demand. Another cult thriller 2021’s Flight is set to make a comeback on big screens on May 30. Amid this, let’s explore the top five re-released films in India that earned another run thanks to popular demand.

Tumbbad



The horror film Tumbbad returned to cinemas on September 13, 2024, after its original release in 2018. The re-release outperformed its initial box office earnings. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Sohum Shah, the film earned widespread praise for its distinctive storytelling and immersive visuals.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, was re-released in cinemas on January 3, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film originally premiered in 2013.

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar returned to theatres in May 2024, following popular demand. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film, first released in 2011, achieved significant success during its re-release, grossing ₹10–12 crore.

Piku

The beloved film Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, will be re-released on May 9, 2025. This screening celebrates its 10th anniversary and honours Irrfan Khan. Originally released in 2015, the film remains a tribute to his legacy.

Flight