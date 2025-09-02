Updated 2 September 2025 at 08:14 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anil Kapoor, Wife Sunita Seek Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Video Goes Viral
Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Anil Kapoor on Monday visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Anil Kapoor on Monday visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers there.
He was joined by his wife, Sunita.
The couple looked extremely happy as they sought Lord Ganesha's blessings and met with other devotees.
A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings.
The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, a renowned Ganesh idol with deep historical importance, is hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located in Putlabai Chawl.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.
The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 08:14 IST