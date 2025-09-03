Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Baby, Announce News In Adorable Post: Zehaan Is Overjoyed

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have embraced parenthood for the second time, five years after their marriage. On September 3, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the news of the arrival of their son. While they have not shared the name of the newborn, the Bigg Boss 7 winner and her husband noted that their son was born on September 1.



On September 3, Gauahar Khan and her husband made a joint post confirming the arrival of their baby boy. The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old Zeehan, shared a note which read, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar.” The post was shared along with the caption, “Alhamdullah.”

Celebrities congratulate Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram



As soon as the couple announced the news, their fans and followers took to the comment section to send good wishes to the new parents. Actress Kriti Kharbanda wrote, ‘Congratulations!!!!". Singer Neeti Mohan expressed her excitement and commented, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many, many congratulations to all of you, especially Zehaan." Karan V Grover wrote, “Blessings all the way". Sophie Choudry, Dia Miza, Ayesha Khan, Amyra Dastur and several other actresses also sent congratulatory messages.

About Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's love story