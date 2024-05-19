Advertisement

In Ghajini, Aamir Khan was transformed into an action hero with a highly talked-about chiselled physique. Recently, Pradeep Rawat recalled an intense fight sequence where Aamir screamed in pain and possibly used profanity for the first time. For the unversed, Pradeep played the eponymous villain in the film.

Pradeep Rawat opens up about Aamir Khan's character in Ghajini

During the climax scene shot in Hyderabad, Aamir’s character pursued Rawat’s character, Ghajini, seeking revenge for his lover’s death. Rawat leapt onto a mattress to ensure Aamir could land safely, but instead heard a scream. "I was supposed to run for a bit and jump on the mattresses, and Aamir was supposed to follow suit. While jumping, I ensured there was space for Aamir to jump and land on the mattress, but the next I heard was him crying in pain. ‘Are baap re…!’ I saw him scream in excruciating pain. This was the first time I heard him abuse," Rawat recalled in a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan. "He had to be picked up. Aamir Khan doesn’t abuse, but pehli baar unke mooh see gaali suni thi," said Rawat.

Pradeep Rawat from Ghajini | Image: IMDb

Aamir's workout routine for Ghajini

Aamir’s dedication to his role in Ghajini was remarkable. To achieve his iconic six-pack abs, he followed a rigorous workout regime, consumed less water, and avoided salt, leading to extreme dehydration. The demanding action sequences took a toll on his body, causing severe cramps during that scene.

Ghajini poster | Image: IMDb

Coincidentally, Aamir faced another painful incident at the same location a month later. While attempting to lift Rawat and pin him against a wall, he experienced another excruciating muscle cramp. Rawat recounted, "I heard him scream in pain. This time, he had to be lifted on a stretcher. He wasn’t in a condition to walk. The fight sequences required a lot of running which meant he lost a lot of fluids and suffered a cramp owing to the dehydration." His ex-wife Reena Dutta arrived on set, and he was taken away in a wheelchair and flown to Mumbai, halting the film’s production for three months.

Recently, Aamir and Rawat reunited during the celebration of 25 years of Sarfarosh in Mumbai. They had also worked together in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period musical sports drama Lagaan.