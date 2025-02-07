Ghar Ki Shadi Mein Guest? Parineeti's 'Odd' Behaviour At Priyanka Chopra's Family Function Doesn't Go Unnoticed

Parineeti Chopra seemingly put rift rumours with Priyanka Chopra to rest as she arrived at the nuptials of Siddharth Chopra in Mumbai with her husband Raghav Chadha. The two were missing from the pre-wedding functions, which started earlier this week, but marked their presence on the day of the wedding. A video from the ceremony has gone viral on social media which hints that something indeed is brewing within the Chopra family.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at family function | Image: Varinder Chawla

A viral video from Siddharth Chopra's wedding shows Parineeti

An inside video from Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding in Mumbai has surfaced in which Parineeti and Raghav were seated among the guests and not with the family members. Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani were the front-row guests with Nick Jonas and Ragneeti sat in the row behind them, keeping their participation in the rituals to a minimum. Parineeti was not seen at the baraat, around the groom and his sister Priyanka in the lead-up to the nuptials.

As Priyanka helped the bride climb the mandap, Parineeti saw from a distance and did not involve herself. Many said that she was "behaving like a guest at her ghar ki shaadi". "What is wrong with the sisters?" remarked a social media user. Another one said, "She is the groom's cousin. What's wrong with her?" After the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav made a swift exit from the venue. For the function, Parineeti opted for an ethnic skirt that she paired with a blood-red blouse and jacket. Raghav wore an off-white coloured kurta with a brown Nehru jacket.

Nick steals the show at his brother-in-law's wedding

Nick, who had not attended the previous mehendi and haldi ceremonies, arrived in Mumbai earlier on February 6, making a stylish entrance at the sangeet ceremony. Dressed in a royal blue bandhgala suit with matching trousers, Nick twinned with his wife, Priyanka, who looked stunning in a blue embellished lehenga.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas with Denise and Kebvin Jonas | Image: Varinder Chawla