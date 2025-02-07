Published 21:28 IST, February 7th 2025
Ghar Ki Shadi Mein Guest? Parineeti's 'Odd' Behaviour At Priyanka Chopra's Family Function Doesn't Go Unnoticed
It appeared as if Parineeti Chopra kept her participation in the wedding rituals to a minimum. She was also among the first ones to leave the venue.
Parineeti Chopra seemingly put rift rumours with Priyanka Chopra to rest as she arrived at the nuptials of Siddharth Chopra in Mumbai with her husband Raghav Chadha. The two were missing from the pre-wedding functions, which started earlier this week, but marked their presence on the day of the wedding. A video from the ceremony has gone viral on social media which hints that something indeed is brewing within the Chopra family.
A viral video from Siddharth Chopra's wedding shows Parineeti
An inside video from Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding in Mumbai has surfaced in which Parineeti and Raghav were seated among the guests and not with the family members. Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani were the front-row guests with Nick Jonas and Ragneeti sat in the row behind them, keeping their participation in the rituals to a minimum. Parineeti was not seen at the baraat, around the groom and his sister Priyanka in the lead-up to the nuptials.
As Priyanka helped the bride climb the mandap, Parineeti saw from a distance and did not involve herself. Many said that she was "behaving like a guest at her ghar ki shaadi". "What is wrong with the sisters?" remarked a social media user. Another one said, "She is the groom's cousin. What's wrong with her?" After the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav made a swift exit from the venue. For the function, Parineeti opted for an ethnic skirt that she paired with a blood-red blouse and jacket. Raghav wore an off-white coloured kurta with a brown Nehru jacket.
Nick steals the show at his brother-in-law's wedding
Nick, who had not attended the previous mehendi and haldi ceremonies, arrived in Mumbai earlier on February 6, making a stylish entrance at the sangeet ceremony. Dressed in a royal blue bandhgala suit with matching trousers, Nick twinned with his wife, Priyanka, who looked stunning in a blue embellished lehenga.
As the night unfolded, Nick Jonas took to the stage, delivering a heartfelt musical performance that added an unforgettable touch to the evening. He was also seen at the baraat of the groom and grooved with Priyanka.
