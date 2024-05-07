Advertisement

Gippy Grewal is on a promotional spree for his recently released movie Shinda Shinda No Papa. In a recent interview, the Punjabi actor praised Bollywood for its unwavering support towards Punjabi cinema and its artists. He cited the example of Amar Singh Chamkila's success, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and said it was a proud moment for them.

Jab bade-bade stars humse milte hai, jo respect...: Gippy Grewal

In a conversation with DNA, Gippy shared that the way Chamkila and Diljit's performance has been hailed by Bollywood is a "proud moment" for them. "Yeh zaroori bhi hai. Jab apne bhen-bhai ko aisa support mile, ya itna naam ho, toh isse zyada khushi ki baat ho hi nahi sakti." He added that when big stars meet them and give them respect, he feels humbled and blessed.

When Aamir Khan offered support to Gippy Grewal's Carry On Jatta 3

Punjabi actor shared that people questioned his strategy of getting support from Bollywood for Carry On Jatta 3. Recalling approaching Aamir Khan for the launch of the trailer, he said that there were people who told him, "Why will he turn up for the film?" But to everyone's surprise, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor attended the event and hosted a party for the team at his house.

Who is Gippy Grewal?

Apart from being an actor, he is also a singer, film director and producer whose works span over Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He forayed into movies in 2010 with the Punjabi-language film Mel Karade Rabba. After making a considerable name, he made his debut in Bollywood with the 2015 movie Second Hand Husband. He has also starred in Hindi films such as Faraar and Lucknow Central. He is currently being seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Hina Khan.