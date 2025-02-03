sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Rahul Gandhi | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Delhi Polls | Champions Trophy | Maha Kumbh | Grammy Awards |

Published 18:18 IST, February 3rd 2025

Google Issued Notice As Aaradhya Bachchan, 13, Moves Court Over Fake Information About Her On Internet

This is the second petition that Aaradhya Bachchan has filed regarding alleged fake information on the internet and social media platforms about her.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aaradhya Bachchan had filed a petition in 2023 over fake videos about her
Aaradhya Bachchan had filed a petition in 2023 over fake videos about her | Image: X

Aaradhya Bachchan, the 13-year-old daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court requesting the removal of fake and misleading information about her health from several websites. This is the second petition that Aaradhya has filed regarding alleged fake information about her on the internet and various social media platforms.

What happened at the Court hearing?

As a result, the Delhi High Court also issued notices to Google and an entertainment portal- Bollywood Time. Justice Mini Pushkarna presided over the brief hearing, during which the court acknowledged that defendants, referred to as “vitiators and uploaders", are still to make an appearance in the case. Consequently, their right to defend has been forfeited. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 17.

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011 | Image: Instagram

What is Aaradhya's petition about?

In April 2023, the Delhi High Court restrained various YouTube channels from circulating false information regarding Aaradhya’s health. Some videos even claimed she was no more, Aaradhya said in her previous petition. Aaradhya Bachchan filed the second petition after some websites and social media platforms did not comply with the high court order.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at an event in Mumbai | Image: X

The court had emphasised back then that every child, whether a celebrity’s offspring or not, is entitled to be treated with honour and respect. Circulating misleading information about a child’s physical and mental health was deemed completely impermissible in law. As per the petition, morphed pictures were also used in the videos. Bachchan asserted that the videos violate her right to privacy and the intellectual property rights, which vests in the Bachchan family.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:18 IST, February 3rd 2025