Published 18:18 IST, February 3rd 2025
Google Issued Notice As Aaradhya Bachchan, 13, Moves Court Over Fake Information About Her On Internet
This is the second petition that Aaradhya Bachchan has filed regarding alleged fake information on the internet and social media platforms about her.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aaradhya Bachchan, the 13-year-old daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court requesting the removal of fake and misleading information about her health from several websites. This is the second petition that Aaradhya has filed regarding alleged fake information about her on the internet and various social media platforms.
What happened at the Court hearing?
As a result, the Delhi High Court also issued notices to Google and an entertainment portal- Bollywood Time. Justice Mini Pushkarna presided over the brief hearing, during which the court acknowledged that defendants, referred to as “vitiators and uploaders", are still to make an appearance in the case. Consequently, their right to defend has been forfeited. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 17.
What is Aaradhya's petition about?
In April 2023, the Delhi High Court restrained various YouTube channels from circulating false information regarding Aaradhya’s health. Some videos even claimed she was no more, Aaradhya said in her previous petition. Aaradhya Bachchan filed the second petition after some websites and social media platforms did not comply with the high court order.
The court had emphasised back then that every child, whether a celebrity’s offspring or not, is entitled to be treated with honour and respect. Circulating misleading information about a child’s physical and mental health was deemed completely impermissible in law. As per the petition, morphed pictures were also used in the videos. Bachchan asserted that the videos violate her right to privacy and the intellectual property rights, which vests in the Bachchan family.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:18 IST, February 3rd 2025