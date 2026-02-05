Govinda Attacked At Home, Claims Actor's Manager: Thank God He Had A Gun

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has claimed that the Bollywood actor is getting death threats lately. As per Sinha, very recently, Govinda was on the verge of being attacked at his own residence by unidentified assailants, but he managed to stay safe as he had a gun and his phone with him.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, “He keeps getting threat calls. Thank God he had a gun with him the day he was attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise, God knows what could have happened. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR and have a video of what happened that night.” While Sinha claimed an attack was perpetrated against Govinda, he did not reveal the timeline of events or the specific date, giving rise to speculation around the veracity of the alleged attack on the actor.

Govinda's manager says he is getting death threats | Image: X

Sinha also claimed that Govinda sustained injuries while defending himself after the recent attack on him. However, he did not reveal details about the nature or severity of the injuries sustained.

Back in October 2024, Govinda was hospitalised after he allegedly shot himself in the foot while cleaning his gun. He sustained leg injuries after his weapon accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, while he was about to leave for the airport, the police had said. Govinda later issued a statement confirming his well-being after hospitalisation and discharge.

Govinda has been mired in infidelity allegations since last year | Image: Instagram