Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Addresses Actor's Bullet Injury, Says 'Would've Shot Him In The Chest'

Last year in October, Govinda left his fans worried after the reports of him being accidentally shot in the foot by his licensed revolver broke out. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was treated and kept under observation for a few days. Following the incident, Govinda made his first on-screen appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, where he shared that Shilpa Shetty jokingly asked him if it was his wife Sunita Ahuja who'd shot him. In a recent interview, Sunita revealed the whole conversation between her, Govinda and Shilpa Shetty. She also shared her first reaction to the news.

For the unversed, Sunita was not in Mumbai when the incident happened. It was their daughter Tina who took the veteran actor to the hospital.

Sunita Ahuja says she would have shot Govinda in the chest

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita shared that Govinda told the audience half story at TKSH about Shilpa asking if it was Sunita who shot her. She shared, "Maine Shilpa ko bola tha ki agar mai goli maarti toh pair par na maarti, seene par maarti. (I told Shilpa that if I had pulled the trigger, I would’ve shot him in the chest, not on his foot)." She jokingly added, "If you are doing something, do it well, otherwise don’t do it."

(A file photo of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja | Image: Instagram)

How did Sunita Ahuja and her family react to the unfortunate incident?

Sunita opened up about her first reaction when she got to know that Govinda had shot himself accidentally in the foot. In the same conversation, she said that she and their son Yash were not in Mumbai. She was in Khatu Shyam and meditating that morning when she received a call from her driver. "The day he was shot, I was meditating in the morning. He was going to go to Kolkata for Durga Puja in the morning. My driver called suddenly, I generally don’t answer calls during my meditation. However, he called twice, I think Govinda must have asked him to call me," she added.

Her first reaction to the news was "Isko maara kisne hai (Who shot him)?" To this, the driver replied, "No, it was an accident." On hearing this, she asked the driver to not panic and take the driver to the hospital. "Even when I reached, I asked him, ‘Did you shoot yourself deliberately? It didn’t hit you where it should have? He said, ‘Khush toh bahut hogi tum (You must be really happy)’. Would have been happy if he was shot in the chest,” Sunita jokingly said.