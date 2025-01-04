Published 19:48 IST, January 4th 2025
Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood, Claims Opportunities Given To Selected Group Of Star Kids
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja requested to stop nepotism in the film industry and asked to give chance to others rather than selected group of star kids.
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja is known for her candid remarks. In a recent interview, she took a stand against nepotism and groupism in the film industry. She shared that her daughter Tina Ahuja is eager to work in the films but she isn't being given a chance. She pointed out how the same set of actors are given the opportunity and urged that there is a need for fresh faces and equal opportunities.
Sunita Ahjua takes a stand for daughter Tina being jobless
In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita shared that Tina is ready for opportunities and asked to stop nepotism. “Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism band karo na. Dusre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka do.” (Give people a chance to work. Stop nepotism. Give others a chance to work too).
She also talked about nepotism in the film industry and highlighted how the opportunities are given to a specific group of star kids. She emphasised the need for equal opportunities and said that many talented individuals outside these circles are awaiting a chance.“Aap log ek hi group mein kaam karte ho. Sabko mauka do. Abhi ek hi actor ko aap kitni baar dekhoge.” (You all work in one group. Give everyone a chance. How many times will you see the same actor?)
What do we know about Tina Ahuja?
Govinda's daughter is an actress and costume designer. She made her acting debut in 2015 with the movie Second Hand Husband and has also featured in two musical videos - Milo Na Tum (2019) and Driving Me Crazy (2020). Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is likely to star in National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh's love story for Bollywood debut. "The yet untitled love story will bring the second generation of Govinda’s legacy to the big screen. Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits. The film will be helmed by Sai Rajesh and produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films," a source told Pinkvilla.
