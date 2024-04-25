Advertisement

Veteran star Govinda has seemingly ended his six-year-long tiff with nephew Krushna Abhishek as he arrived at his niece and Krushna's sister Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai. The reports of the actor not attending Arti's wedding made rounds due to his equation with Krushna. However, the actor put a full stop to it all and happily posed for cameras present at the venue.

Govinda attends Arti Singh's wedding

The veteran star who gave a miss to Arti's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremony arrived at his wedding. Govinda was seen wearing a black suit for the occasion. The actor had a fallout with Krushna in 2018.

In a now-viral video, Govinda can be seen arriving at the venue and greeting the paps with folded hands.

What happened between Govinda and Krushna?

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja called out Kashmera Shah, the wife of Krushna Abhishek for her tweet about some people who dance for money." The star-wife alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two.

Later, Krushna claimed that the tweet was for his sister Arti Singh. However, it didn't change anything resulting in a public fallout between the two families.

What do we know about Arti Singh's wedding?

Arti Singh is tying the knot with her longtime businessman boyfriend Dipak Chauhan. The couple hosted a poolside Hali and Mehendi festivities followed by a grand Sangeet night. The couple will be tying the knot on April 25 in the presence of their family and friends. Arti and Krushna are the children of Govinda's sister Padma Sharma.