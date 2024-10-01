sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 12:35 IST, October 1st 2024

Govinda Shooting: A Timeline Of Events - Here's What Transpired On Fateful Day

Govinda was hospitalised this morning and underwent immediate treatment for the gunshot wound. The doctors operated on him and successfully removed the bullet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired.
Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:35 IST, October 1st 2024