Grok Picks Better Actress Between Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone After Imtiaz Ali, Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are one of the top leading ladies in Bollywood. In several interviews, filmmakers have been asked to choose which of the two is a better actress. Imtiaz Ali and Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik have recently made their choice. After that, Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Grok has answered the questions.

Who did Gork choose between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt?

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok chose its pick between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. When asked, ‘Who is a better actress between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?’, the AI assistant gave an extensive answer detailing the pros of both. Grok said, “Comparing Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as actresses is a subjective matter, as it depends on personal taste and the criteria you value—acting range, emotional depth, screen presence, or versatility. Both have made significant marks in Bollywood with distinct strengths.”



A screengrab of Grok's response| Image: X

It then went on priase Alia Bhatt for her ‘diverse roles’ in movies such as Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Deepika Padukone, the chat bot said that she has a ‘magentic screen presence and elegance'. With respect to the box office, Grok mentioned, “ Box office pull is close, with both commanding big numbers—Deepika’s Pathaan (2023) and Alia’s RRR (2022) being recent juggernauts.” However, concluding the decision, the AI mentioned, “Alia might edge out slightly in raw acting chops and recent momentum, while Deepika excels in charisma and longevity.”

Imtiaz Ali, Amar Kaushik pick between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Imtiaz Ali was asked to pick between the two actresses. The filmmaker has worked with Alia in Highway and with Deepika Padukone in Tamasha. When given an option, he chose Alia Bhatt.