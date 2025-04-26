Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Becomes One Of Bollywood's Lowest Openers In 2025

Ground Zero Box Office Collection: The Emraan Hashmi starrer hit the big screens on April 24. Despite the positive reviews from critics and cine-goers, the movie has not fared well at the ticketing counter. The action thriller is centred around the BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple.

Ground Zero registers low opening at box office

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero opened to a lukewarm ₹1 crore. The film registered low occupancy in theatres. As per Sacnilk, the Emraan Hashmi starrer recorded only 8.63% theatre occupancy. Since the word of mouth of the movie is largely positive, it is expected to record some growth at the ticketing counter over the weekend.



Ground Zero has registered one of the lowest openings of 2025 for all Bollywood films. The movie amassed a little more than Superboys of Malegaon, which raked in ₹0.51 crore on day 1 and Phule, while released alongside Ground Zero and opened to ₹ 0.21 Cr, as per Sacnilk. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles.

