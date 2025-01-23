Guy In CCTV Not My Son: Saif Ali Khan Attacker's Father Tells Republic, Counters Mumbai Police | Exclusive

Saif Ali Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by an attacker, identified as a Bangladeshi national, inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt. The Adipurush star suffered multiple stab injuries and he underwent emergency surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. The intruder was first captured on the CCTV camera at Saif's Satguru Sharan building on the sixth floor. A suspect, identified as Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, has been arrested in the case.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home on January 16 | Image: X

However, there are speculations about whether the person captured on CCTV is the one who has been arrested. Speaking to Republic, Shareeful's father claimed that the man the police had caught was not Saif's attacker. "The guy in CCTV is not my son," he said.