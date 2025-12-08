Happy Birthday Dear Love: Hema Malini Pens Emotional Note On Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary

Actress-politician Hema Malini remembered her husband, the iconic Bollywood star, Dharmendra, on his 90th birth anniversary, reflecting on their life together and the heartbreak of losing him.

Hema expressed her pain and how she is "slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life" after his demise.

"Dharam ji Happy birthday my dear heart More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," she wrote on her Instagram.

Hema expressed gratitude for their joyful years together, their two daughters, and the moments that continue to bring her "solace and happiness."



"The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart," she added in the post.

She prayed for Dharmendra's peace, acknowledging his humility, kindness, and love for humanity. "On your birthday My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love Our happy 'together' moments," Hema wrote while concluding the post.

Dharam ji



Happy birthday my dear heart❤️

More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025



Abhay Deol also paid tribute to his uncle, Dharmendra, with a throwback picture and a special message. "Must've been 1985 or '86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, "look at the light", and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)