Hera Pheri 3 Controversy Explained: Director's Favourite Actor Accused Of 'Sabotaging' Film Franchise Leading To ₹25 Crore Lawsuit, Cast Fallout And Disappointed Fans

Hera Pheri 3 was one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood ever since the threequel was confirmed in February earlier this year. The third part of the instalment was all set to reunite the casting coup, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao Ganpatro, Apte respectively. However, all expectations of the fans were washed away when Paresh Rawal announced his sudden exit from the film franchise. Know all that transpired behind the Hera Pheri 3 controversy that has left the future of the film in limbo.

Hera Pheri 3 shooting begins

In early April this year, a media publication reported that Hera Pheri 3 has officially commenced. As per the media report, Paresh Rawal, along with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, came together for the promo shoot of the film. Director Priyadarshan also confirmed working on the third part of the hit franchise, whose first film released in 2000, and the sequel hit the big screens in 2006.

Paresh Rawal confirms quitting Hera Pheri 3

In mid-May, reports circulated that Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic Ganpat Rao, is planning to quit the film. In a social media post on May 16, the actor confirmed the news himself and shared that his decision is not because of ‘creative differences’. He wrote in his post, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there is no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.” His comment sent shockwaves among fans of the movie as well as the movie makers.

Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Films sues Paresh Rawal

On May 20, Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal. The actor had bagged the rights to the sequel by paying a huge sum of money, and alleged that Rawal's exit has jeopardised the film. The production house accused the veteran actor of unprofessional behaviour for leaving the project halfway.

Director Priyadarshan reacts to the row

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, director Priyadarshan shared that he was reluctant to make Hera Pheri 3, but only did it on Akshay Kumar's insistence. He admitted being blindsided by Paresh Rawal and claimed that he would retire rather than work with an ‘unprofessional actor’. He also confirmed that the cast shot for a few portions of the film, and Paresh Rawal did not seem hesitant about it at the time. Expressing his fondness for the veteran actor, the filmmaker told the publication, “There are two actors I’ve worked with the most: Mohanlal and Paresh Rawal. In Hindi, I don’t think there’s any actor I’ve worked with as extensively as Paresh. Every time I wrote a script in Hindi, I would find a proper place for Paresh.” He further alleged that all actors of the film have been paid in advance.

No Baburao, no Hera Pheri

As the news of Paresh Rawal distancing himself from the Hera Pheri franchise gained momentum, fans of the actor made it clear that they would not accept the film without him. Suniel Shetty echoed the fan sentiment in an interview with ANI and confirmed that the movie will not be made without the veteran actor. He stressed that the movie can be made without him or Akshay Kumar, but it is not possible to conceptualise it without Baburao. He also confirmed shooting for the trailer of the film.

Hera Pheri 3 exit burns a hole in Paresh Rawal's pocket



Paresh Rawal was reportedly going to be paid ₹15 crore for his role in Hera Pheri 3, which would make it his biggest paycheque in over a 4-decade-long career. However, after Akshay Kumar's production house sued the actor, he agreed to return the signing amount of ₹11 Lakh. To add to this, the actor had to pay a 15% interest to make up for the damages.

Paresh Rawal calls his termination from Hera Pheri 3 ‘rightful’

In another post made on May 25, Paresh Rawal broke his silence on the controversy. Calling his exit ‘rightful', the actor shared, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.”

Is Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 justified?

Speaking to IANS, Paresh Rawal's lawyers shared the real reason behind his quitting the film. The statement issued by the legal team read, "In the absence of these and also since Mr. Nadiadwala, the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film." The statement further clarified that no script or screenplay for the film was given to the actor for Hera Pheri 3. The team also clarified that the film had not gone on the floor yet and only some promotional videos had been shot.

Official poster of Phir Hera Pheri | Image: X