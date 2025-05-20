Hera Pheri 3 Exit Costs Big Bucks For Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films Sues Actor for ₹25 Crore Over 'Unprofessional Conduct'

Hera Pheri 3 is in the top headlines of gossip mongers, especially since the announcement of the return of the OG trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. However, in a shocking turn of events, a few days back, Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the project. Without Paresh Rawal as 'Babu Bhaiya', the world of Hera Pheri turned upside down. As per the latest report, Akshay Kumar's production house has issued a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, seeking ₹25 crore in damages for the losses incurred due to his alleged unprofessional conduct.

Hera Pheri 3 producers sue Paresh Rawal: Reports

Two days after Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from the Hera Pheri 3 through an X post, Cape of Good Films reportedly filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against him.

As per reports, the production house accuses the veteran actor of unprofessional behaviour for leaving the project halfway.

The team had worked diligently to revive the franchise without financial burdens, securing rights only after the iconic trio gave their approval. However, Paresh Rawal’s abrupt and unexplained exit has prompted the makers to pursue legal action. Any official confirmation of the legal notice is yet to come.

Paresh Rawal’s exit upset fans

On May 18, Paresh Rawal clarified that he did not leave the film Hera Pheri 3 because of creative differences or financial issues. Addressing the matter, he stated, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director."

Some reports also suggest that Paresh Rawal was offered three times his usual fee for this film.

Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to the 2000 blockbuster Hera Pheri. Its second instalment premiered in 2006.