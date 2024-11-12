Published 22:46 IST, November 12th 2024
Hera Pheri 3 Happening? Suniel Shetty Gives Clarity After Reunion With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal
Actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty recently attended the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024 in Surat, Gujarat.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hera Pheri | Image: X
