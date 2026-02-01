Himesh Reshammiya Has 'Guzaarish' For Arijit Singh As Singer Retires From Playback | Watch

Arijit Singh, 38, announcing his retirement from playback singing at the peak of his career came as a shocker to his fans and the film industry alike. The Padma Shri awardee revealed that he would not be taking up any new singing assignment in movies, but will continue to make music, signaling a shift in his career from a commercial to an indie artist. Arijit's retirement also elicited "laut aao Arijit" calls from his fans and the film industry stakeholders he has worked with in the past. At his recent concert, Himesh Reshammiya had a special message for Arijit. Himesh not only dedicated a couplet to the Channa Mereya singer but also sang a song for him.

Speaking about Arijit's retirement, Himesh said at his concert, "Unhone (Arijit) kaha hai ki woh ab hamari filmo mein gana nahi gaayenge. Hamara bahut hi gehra rishta hai. Unse hum aap logon ke sath jo ki hamara parivaar hai ek guzaarish toh kar hi sakte hain. Yeh jo keh raha hoon main woh arzoo nahi aur fariyad bhi nahi. Kyunki tum bhula dene wali koi yaad nahi. Tumhare sath guzaare huye lamhe baste hain meri dhadkaon mein..." Himesh then goes on to sing a song for Arijit as concert attendees cheered him on. One of Arijit's latest and last releases was from Battle Of Galwan, whose music has been composed by Himesh. Titled Maatrubhumi, the track is infused with patriotic flavour and is picturised on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Another Arijit song from O Romeo, titled Ishq Ka Fever, has also been released after he announced his retirement from playback singing.

