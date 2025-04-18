Historic Moment: Srinagar Hosts Its First Red Carpet Premiere In 38 Years With Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero is all set to premiere in Srinagar. The film will be the first in 38 years to be screened in the Kashmir Valley. The actor, along with director Tejas Vijay Deoskar, arrived in the valley ahead of the screening.

Emraan Hashmi touches down in Kashmir

On April 18, Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account to share a photo from his touchdown in the Kashmir valley. The actor shared a photo from the flight, giving a glimpse of the snow-capped mountains. He also shared a selfie with director Tejas Vijay Deoskar, who accompanied him.



He shared the photos with the caption, “#Groundzero touchdown .. landmark day: first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #srinagar, this is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officer." Ground Zero, also starring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles, is set to release on April 25.

Emraan Hashmi shares his experience of shooting in Kashmir

During the pre-release event of the film, Emraan Hashmi talked about his experience of shooting in Kashmir. The actor shared that they shot for Ground Zero in heavily crowded places in the valley and did not face any issues. He told PTI, “We didn’t face any issues. We have shot in crowded places, markets, and streets, and people were civil and nice to us; they were supportive too. We had the support system of all the security agencies there, also. So, that also helped. It’s a place which, unfortunately, has a history there."



