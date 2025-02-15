Updated 19:40 IST, February 15th 2025
'Hope Something...': Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Breaks Silence Before HC Hearing In Actor, Disha Salian's Death Cases
A PIL seeks the arrest and interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray in connection with the two cases. It is scheduled for hearing on Feb 19.
The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on February 19, which calls for a more thorough investigation into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian. As the PIL is coming up for a hearing, scheduled for next week, the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh said, "There is hope that something good will happen."
The PIL in the death cases has been filed by Rashid Khan Pathan, president of the Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India. It demands that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrest and interrogate Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray in connection with the two cases.
