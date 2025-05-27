Housefull 5 Trailer X Review: 'Full Paisa Vasool', Akshay Kumar Led Multistarrer Will 'Bring Back Bollywood's Good Old Days', Say Netizens

Housefull 5 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is A Laugh Riot With A Pinch Of 'Killer' Drama | Image: X

Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan are all suited up for their laughter-pack comeback. This multi-starrer film is set to hit cinemas on June 6, 2025.

Cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA16+ rating, the banger trailer premiered on May 27. The 3-minute 56-second trailer went viral in no time. #Housefull5 and #TheMaskedKiller are trending all over the internet, leaving fans curious about the identity of the mysterious "murderer" with a kick of nostalgia.

Housefull trailer is out and netizens can’t get enough

The trailer begins with Nana Patekar introducing a grand celebration on a luxury yacht, where a billionaire hosts a massive party to mark his 100th birthday. The plot takes a turn when he decides to disclose his will. Soon after, his sudden death shifts attention to three key characters, who emerge as prime suspects. The twist? They have been drugged and remember nothing about themselves. To solve the mystery, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt step in.

Soon after the trailer was released on YouTube, many started sharing their reaction. One viewer commented, "Film yahi pe PAISA-VASOOL ho gayi hai."

Housefull 5: All about Cast and Crew

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has a huge castline, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever.