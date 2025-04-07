Why Did It Have to Happen to My Mother?: How Tahira Kashyap's Son Reacted After Seeing Her Bald From Cancer Treatment

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, took to her Instagram account today to announce that her breast cancer has relapsed. The writer was first diagnosed with the condition in 2018. On World Health Day, she announced that she is battling the same condition again, but remained hopeful that she will come out of this stronger.

When Tahira Kashyap said her son did not want her to meet his friends after going bald

In a 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Tahira recalled battling societal norms and insecurities along with the difficult disease. She narrated a particular incident wherein her son's reaction on seeing her bald made her reinstil the notions of beauty in him. She shared, “On an emotional note, you never know how you are going to react until the situation comes. So, when I started going for my chemo, I knew I will lose my hair and I had kept one wig ready, lots of scarves ready, of different colors. I had kept everything ready because I wasn’t ready to go bald.”

Recalling her son's comment, Tahira Kashyap added, “I had never imagined my bald, not even short hair. I came from the school of thought where beauty meant long hair but that was previous me. But there was one day when the extensions couldn’t hold on to the humble strands of hair I had on my head. So one day I had to decide to shave it off. When my son saw, he was like, ‘I have seen men go bald, why did it have to happen to my mother? He told me not to meet his friends but I did exactly that, I met them and after spending 15-20 minutes, they knew all is normal. That day I redefined beauty for them.” Tahira Kahyap and Ayushmann Khurrana welcomed their son Vijraveer in 2012. He is 13 years old now.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls wife Tahira Kashyap ‘hero’ as cancer relapses

On April 7, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account to share her cancer diagnosis. The post reads, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this (sic)." In the caption, she talked about how she is ready to fight the battle again and this time with more power. "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one, it’s a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again," she wrote.