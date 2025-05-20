Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 Poster Massively Trolled For 'Lousy VFX, Zero Effort', Netizens Say 'Chat GPT Se Banwaya Hai Kya?'

War 2: Marking Jr NTR’s birthday special, YRF Spyverse makers officially released the teaser of Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 War sequel. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the spy thriller film will be released in theatres on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

The teaser particularly highlights Hrithik and Jr NTR's epic battle, paired with a touch of glamour through a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s bikini look. While the teaser is getting glowing reviews, the film's poster is facing massive trolling online, with many mocking its poor VFX and dubbing it a "ChatGPT poster."

War 2 new poster getting trolled online

The makers of War 2 released a new poster in multiple languages on social media on May 20, alongside the teaser. However, some netizens expressed their disappointment with the design in the comments.

One user remarked, “ChatGPT se banaya hai kya itna bekar VFX.” Another commented, “Tumhare poster banane vale ko hatao, har baar same poster banata hai.” Someone else wrote, “Everything is great, just little bit work on graphics please.”

Another added, “Fan made poster isse ache hai bhai.” Despite these criticisms, many viewers appreciated the teaser.

War 2 teaser out

War 2 is set to release in India on Independence Day, featuring a pan-India launch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This sequel to the 2019 film continues the story of agent Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, as part of the YRF spyverse.