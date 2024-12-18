Hrithik-Kiara, Aditya-Sara To Shahid-Triptii, Vicky-Rasmika: 7 Fresh On-screen Pairings In 2025

New On-screen Pairings In 2025: The coming year promises an exciting and fresh experience for cine-goers. Several big Bollywood movies will feature new pairings that audiences can look forward to. The introduction of these fresh pairings adds fresh chemistry and energy to films ranging from thrilling dramas to romantic sagas.

Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava



A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal I Image: Instagram

The Chhaava stars will now entertain audiences next year, Schueled to release in December 2024, the period drama has been postponed and will now hit the big screens on February 14. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna who have not been seen together on screen yet.

Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani

Leaked photo from War 2 set

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani star in the action film War 2, set to hit cinemas in mid-2025. Recently, photos from the filming have gone viral with many liking their chemistry.

Shahid Kapoor- Pooja Hegde in Deva

Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor will feature in Deva | Image: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde will feature in the upcoming action film, Deva. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a clever yet stubborn police officer, while Pooja Hegde plays the main female lead as a journalist. This thrilling action-packed film is set to hit cinemas on January 31, 2025.

Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri

A file photo of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri | Image: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will appear together in an upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will go on floors in January and will hit the big screens in December 2025.

Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor



Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor | Image: X

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are reportedly set to appear together on screen for the first time in an upcoming romantic drama.

Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan staring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor went on floors in June 2023 | Image: IMDb



Vikrant Massey will reunite with Broken But Beautiful Season 1 director Santosh Singh in the film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. The romance movie is based on a short story by Ruskin Bond - The Eyes Have It. The actor will reportedly play the role of a blind musician in the drama. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor and is expected to release in 2025. As per reports, post-production of the film is in the works.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan in Metro…In Dino

A file photo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram