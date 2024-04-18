Advertisement

Shooting of the upcoming spy-universe film War 2 is in full swing. And a picture of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan from the shoot is going viral on social media. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars RRR actor Jr NTR in an important role.

Hrithik's photo from War 2 sets go viral

A photo of Hrithik Roshan from the sets of War 2 is all over the internet. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen in the avatar of an RAW agent. He can be seen wearing a body-hugging full-sleeved turtleneck t-shirt which he paired with a black military vest jacket and a pair of black cargos. The actor can be seen sipping on espresso in the picture.

Hrithik is playing the role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the action drama.

What do we know about War 2?

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. The film belongs to the fabled spy-universe which also includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Hrithik also made an appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, which released on Diwali last year.

War was directed by Siddharth Anand who also directed Hrithik in Fighter. However, for War 2, Siddharth Anand took an exit, and the film is now being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. He is known for hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. After War 2, the director will get back to shooting Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

War 2 also stars NTR Jr. He will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist. Earlier this month, Jr NTR landed in Mumbai to start shooting for the film.

(With inputs from IANS)