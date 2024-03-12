Hrithik Roshan’s Photos From War 2 Sets Leaked, Actor Looks Fierce In Bloodied Face

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is all set to reprise his role as Kabir in the upcoming film War 2. Expanding the YRF spy universe, the actor will share the screen space with Jr NTR in the movie who is reported to play an Indian secret agent. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the big screen in 2025. A new photo of the lead actor from the film sets is now doing rounds on social media.

Hrithik Roshan’s photos from War 2 sets go viral

On March 12, a couple of photos of Hrithik Roshan from the sets of War 2 surfaced online. In the photos, the actor could be seen with his face covered in blood. He was presumingly shooting for an action sequence.

In the photos, Hrithik also sported a distressed look. In an all-black ensemble, the sleeves of his t-shirt were torn in the photo. The visuals have gone viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan to complete the shooting of his War 2 character in record time?

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Hrithik has dedicated "merely 55 to 60 days" for War 2 and most of the movie will be shot at studios in Mumbai. "Interestingly, it will be a wrap for Hrithik on War 2 by June 2024, and it's among those films which he will conclude in record time," added the source.

Similarly, Jr NTR, who will be joining the sets from April has allotted 60 days to shoot the movie, including 25 to 30 days of combination shoot. "If everything goes as planned then he might be able to wrap the film by the end of July. YRF has mastered the art of mounting big films efficiently - as this template neither requires more days of shoot from actors nor does it add on to the budget," a source told Bollywood Hungama.