Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Post For Son Hrehaan Gets Major Approval From Ex-Wife Sussane

Hrehaan Roshan's Birthday: Hrehaan Roshan, son of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, turned 19 on March 28, and his doting father couldn't hold back from expressing a heartfelt wish for his son.

Receiving major approval from his ex-wife Sussanne, in a recent Instagram post, War star Hrithik Roshan shared a birthday post for his son.

"Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you," Hrithik tells his son

The caption reads, “I love you not because you are so amazing, which you are by the way in every way, Ray, but I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you. As you take your next steps into the real world, my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes. So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease and effortlessness, your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday, Hrehaan "

Ex-wife Sussanne Khan, commenting with heart-eye emojis, couldn’t agree more with the words of her son's father, writing, “So beautifully expressed."

Earlier, while celebrating the 19th birthday of her son, Sussanne Khan also shared a heartfelt post featuring a series of images of Hrehaan Roshan, capturing his journey from childhood till present.