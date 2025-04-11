Hrithik Roshan's Greek God Image Shredded By Fan, Calls His US Tour A 'Cheap Scam': He Looked Unfit And Rigid

Hrithik Roshan is on a 7-day tour across the United States of America (USA). The organisers of the event have received massive critical feedback for the poor organisation of the show and mismanagement. Amid this, a fan of the actor shared their experience on Reddit. Apart from critiquing the organisers, the attendee also commented on how the actor appeared in reality.

Hrithik Roshan's fan calls his USA tour ‘cheap scam'

A fan of Hrithik Roshan who attended his tour in one of the USA cities took to the Reddit thread, ‘Boilly Blinds and Gossip’ to share their experience of the show. Without mentioning which city they attended the show in, the anonymous user mentioned paying $1500 as a fee to attend the event, click pictures with the actor, but were not able to get it as the actor refused. The attendee also shared that Hrithik was upset with his team and ‘was taking some pills in between’.

A screengrab of the fan's post | Image: Reddit

The fan also mentioned, “First of all we thought he was an imposter, because he didn't look like Hrithik. He looked unfit and rigid perhaps the insta shirtless pics were heavily edited.” The post also added, “Hrithik had a huge entourage, he was taking some pills in between the show and was very angry with his team because they let us ask him for autographs. When he was gone we made a promise we would never waste our dollars for these rude and hungry for money celebs." The post has been gaining good traction on the platform.



Also Read: Not Ozempic Or Health Scare, Reason Behind Kapil's Frail Look Is…

Hrithik Roshan fans slam organisers