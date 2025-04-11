Hrithik Roshan's Greek God Image Shredded By Fan, Calls His US Tour A 'Cheap Scam': He Looked Unfit And Rigid

Updated April 11th 2025, 22:33 IST
Hrithik Roshan is on a 7-day tour across the United States of America (USA). The organisers of the event have received massive critical feedback for the poor organisation of the show and mismanagement. Amid this, a fan of the actor shared their experience on Reddit. Apart from critiquing the organisers, the attendee also commented on how the actor appeared in reality.
A fan of Hrithik Roshan who attended his tour in one of the USA cities took to the Reddit thread, ‘Boilly Blinds and Gossip’ to share their experience of the show. Without mentioning which city they attended the show in, the anonymous user mentioned paying $1500 as a fee to attend the event, click pictures with the actor, but were not able to get it as the actor refused. The attendee also shared that Hrithik was upset with his team and ‘was taking some pills in between’.
The fan also mentioned, “First of all we thought he was an imposter, because he didn't look like Hrithik. He looked unfit and rigid perhaps the insta shirtless pics were heavily edited.” The post also added, “Hrithik had a huge entourage, he was taking some pills in between the show and was very angry with his team because they let us ask him for autographs. When he was gone we made a promise we would never waste our dollars for these rude and hungry for money celebs." The post has been gaining good traction on the platform.
Hrithik Roshan's USA tour organisers received massive backlash from attendees who took to their social media accounts to claim that they were cheated. Netizens shared that they paid $1500 for a ‘meet and greet’ that did not happen. Some even shared that their children, school-going kids, had prepared performances and were promised that they would meet the actor, but that never happened. The organisers and the actor are yet to react to the allegations.
Published April 11th 2025, 22:33 IST