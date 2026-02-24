Updated 24 February 2026 at 08:05 IST
Hum Logon Ka Kya Hoga?: Aamir Khan Requests Arijit Singh To Rethink Playback Retirement
Last month, the film industry was taken by surprise when Arijit Singh announced that he would be stepping away from playback singing.
A few days after Arijit Singh made the announcement, reports began circulating online that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had travelled to the singer's hometown, Murshidabad, to meet him in person.
On Monday, a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the title track from Junaid Khan's (son of Aamir Khan) film Ek Din was released, offering a glimpse of Aamir Khan spending quality time with Arijit Singh and his family at their home. From sharing meals to flying kites and recording the title track, the video captured several precious moments the duo spent together.
During the visit, Aamir also made a heartfelt plea to Arijit, urging him not to step away from playback singing.
"For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to Sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?" Aamir said in the clip.
In January, Arijit Singh shocked his fans as he announced he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey.
In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he had received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post. (ANI)
