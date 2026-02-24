Hum Logon Ka Kya Hoga?: Aamir Khan Requests Arijit Singh To Rethink Playback Retirement

Last month, the film industry was taken by surprise when Arijit Singh announced that he would be stepping away from playback singing.

A few days after Arijit Singh made the announcement, reports began circulating online that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had travelled to the singer's hometown, Murshidabad, to meet him in person.

On Monday, a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the title track from Junaid Khan's (son of Aamir Khan) film Ek Din was released, offering a glimpse of Aamir Khan spending quality time with Arijit Singh and his family at their home. From sharing meals to flying kites and recording the title track, the video captured several precious moments the duo spent together.

During the visit, Aamir also made a heartfelt plea to Arijit, urging him not to step away from playback singing.

"For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to Sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?" Aamir said in the clip.

