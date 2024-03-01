Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:49 IST
Hum Saath Saath Hai Co-stars Sonali Bendre, Karisma Spotted Together At Airport, Fans Get Nostalgic
Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre's photos from the airport are going viral as fans are reminded of their film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Karisma Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre who were heading to Jamnagar to take part in the lavish pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with his fiance Radhika Merchant, were recently spotted together at the airport. The co-stars from the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain were seen conversing at the airport. Now, photos of the stars are going viral on social media with fans getting nostalgic.
They will join celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others at Jamnagar.
Advertisement
Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:49 IST