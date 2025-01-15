I'd Accepted My Death: Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Battle With Bipolar, Says 'I'm Still A Mental Patient'

Honey Singh has been vocal about his Bipolar Disorder. The rapper-singer is set to appear as the next guest on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. He spoke about his battle with the disorder and how he had to overcome mental health.

Honey Singh on his struggle with battling bipolar disorder

In the promo clip of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, Honey Singh said, “I am someone who is a very bad case of bipolar disorder. I am still a mental patient today”. When Rhea asked Honey Singh to explain the disorder, he said, “If doctors themselves don’t understand, how do common people understand it? There is a severe shortage of doctors. Finally, I found a doctor in 2021, he’s a magician”.

Honey Singh further revealed that, “It felt like I had survived 600 years, the day just wouldn’t end. My stare had deteriorated so much that, during those 6 years, I spent almost 3 years living with a thought where I had accepted that I was already dead”. Rhea Chakraborty shared the promo clip on Instagram and wrote, “It’s okay to not be okay. 17th January, 2025. I love, You love, We all love Honey Singh. Resonated with every word you said. Salute to your fight." The full episode will release on January 17.

When Honey Singh spoke about his comeback in the industry

Honey Singh made his comeback in 2018 with his album Honey Singh 3.0, spoke about facing failures due to his weight gain. He said, "My songs became hits, I was making a comeback, but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, ‘Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha’. Gaana hit horaha tha but mujhe accept nahi karahe the log (I was fat, people said, ‘This isn’t the look, the comeback isn’t happening)’. The songs were hits but people were not accepting me."

File photo of Honey Singh | Source: IMDb