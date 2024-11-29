I Want To Talk Box Office Collection: Abhishek Records 2nd Lowest Opening Week Of His Career

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection: Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's directorial. Despite earning positive reviews, the movie struggled at the box office earning in lakhs per day. In the opening week, the movie couldn't even surpass ₹2 crore mark at the box office. One of the reasons can be that it is facing competition with Karti Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

I Want To Talk box office collection day 7

On the seventh day, the movie earned only ₹1 lakh at the box office in India. Adding the seven-day collection, the total stands at ₹1.94 crore, recording one of the lowest collections of his career. The movie began its collection with ₹25 lakh. Saturday and Sunday witnessed considerable spikes with ₹55 lakh and ₹53 lakh, respectively. However, the daily collection numbers dropped on Monday and the days that followed.

I Want To Talk was able to surpass Abhishek's 2001 movie Bas Itna Sa Khawaab Hai which earned ₹1.80 crore in the opening week. Its lifetime business stands at ₹2.73 crore.

The upcoming weekend will pose more threat to I Want To Talk's box office collection as the highly anticipated movie Moana 2 has hit the theatres today, November 29.

What else do we know about I Want To Talk?

It is a real-life story starring Abhishek in the titular role of Arjun Sen, an NRI who is a cancer survivor. He is facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter as a single parent. The movie also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo and Pearl Dey in pivotal roles.

<i>(A still from I Want to Talk | Image: YouTube)</i>

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?