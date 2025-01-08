I Want To Talk OTT Release: Abhishek Bachchan's Family Drama Locks Date, Here's Where And When To Watch

I Want To Talk On OTT: Abhishek Bachchan's starrer family drama film was released in theatres on November 22, 2024, but it fell short at the box office, earning ₹1.95 crore in its first eight days. However, it aims to capture the audience's hearts online as it debuts on a popular OTT platform now.

Where to watch I Want to Talk?

Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want to Talk is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video but is currently offered only for rent at ₹349 and will be free after a month. It tells the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor, and delves into themes of resilience, love, human connection, and acceptance.

“A song that speaks to the wanderer in all of us! ✨ Because sometimes, being a #Musafir in life is all about embracing what comes your way, with a smile and a song.” #IWantToTalk is now in cinemas. #ShoojitSircar #AhilyaBamroo #JohnyLever @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @jayantkripalani… pic.twitter.com/7OUM0Kdv8N — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan), November 25, 2024.

What do we know about Abhishek Bachchan’s starrer?