I Want To Talk OTT Release: Abhishek Bachchan's Family Drama Locks Date, Here's Where And When To Watch
Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want to Talk is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video but is currently offered only for rent at ₹349 and will be free after a month.
I Want To Talk On OTT: Abhishek Bachchan's starrer family drama film was released in theatres on November 22, 2024, but it fell short at the box office, earning ₹1.95 crore in its first eight days. However, it aims to capture the audience's hearts online as it debuts on a popular OTT platform now.
Where to watch I Want to Talk?
Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want to Talk is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video but is currently offered only for rent at ₹349 and will be free after a month. It tells the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor, and delves into themes of resilience, love, human connection, and acceptance.
“A song that speaks to the wanderer in all of us! ✨ Because sometimes, being a #Musafir in life is all about embracing what comes your way, with a smile and a song.” #IWantToTalk is now in cinemas. #ShoojitSircar #AhilyaBamroo #JohnyLever @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @jayantkripalani… pic.twitter.com/7OUM0Kdv8N — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan), November 25, 2024.
What do we know about Abhishek Bachchan’s starrer?
The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The production is handled by Sheel Kumar, Ronnie Lahiri, Karan Wadhwa, and Kumar Thakur under the Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners. Avik Mukhopadhyay is responsible for the cinematography, while Chandrashekhar Prajapati edits the film. The music is composed by George Joseph, with contributions from Taba Chake.
