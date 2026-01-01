Ikkis X Review: Netizens Call Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra Starrer 'Super Solid' War Film

Ikkis X Review: Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama has finally hit the theatres after a brief delay. The film is enjoying positive reaction of the movie buffs who watched the first show. Soon after, they took to their social media handle to pen their reviews. Everyone is praising the performance of Agastya, who is marking his debut on the big screen, acter making his acting debut with Netflix original The Archies. People also remembered Dharmendra ad how affectionately he narrated the story.

Netizens give thumbs up to Ikkis

Movie buffs took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share their reviews on Ikkis. A user called the film "super solid" with a tight screenplay. "1st HALF is filled with SPECTACULAR sequences featuring #AgastyaNanda as Arun Khetarpal, ENGAGING DRAMA, and TOP-TIER PRODUCTION scale by @MaddockFilms!! You can clearly see the hard work behind every frame. #AgastyaNanda delivers a BRILLIANT performance and truly becomes the SOUL of the film, carrying it like a pro... Simar Bhatia doest quite well too... #Dharmendra ji, as always, remains a LEGEND!! I especially loved #JaideepAhlawat’s role, which is one of the most important characters in the film, simply OUTSTANDING!! And rest of the cast does a GOOD JOB AS WELL."

Another user wrote, "#Ikkis feels like a film made with honesty and intent, and that’s what stayed with me the most. It doesn’t try to be loud or over-dramatic - instead, it lets the story speak, and that approach works beautifully. #AgastyaNanda is genuinely impressive. He delivers a confident and sincere performance, showing clear growth and maturity. Seeing Dharm Ji on screen was deeply emotional. His visuals alone were enough to make my eyes well up."

"The Name Of #SriRamRaghavan Alone Is Enough And The Level Of Detailing And Technical Finesse With Which The Film Has Been Made Is Outstanding. This Is A Perfect Biography That Blends Action And Emotions Really Well And It Shows What A 21 Year Old Army Man Can Do For His Country. At A Few Places,The Film Feels A Bit Flat And Boring And Some Moments Don't Feel Very Convincing," a user wrote.

"#Ikkis is a slow-burn war drama that builds character & emotion first—then hits you with REALISTIC tank action. Dharmendra’s screen presence is pure cinema. Jaideep is solid as always, and Agastya Nanda surprises in a good way," reads a review.

All about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film, Dharmendra plays the on-screen father of Agastya. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles.