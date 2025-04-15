Ilaiyaraaja Slaps ₹5 Crore Legal Notice On Good Bad Ugly Makers For 'Distorting' His Songs In Ajith Starrer

Composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a legal notice to Mythri Movie Makers, who are producers of Good Bad Ugly. The Ajith starrer hit the big screens on April 10 and opened to a thunderous response from cine-goers. The composer's team has alleged that the makers have ‘illegally used and distorted’ three of his songs in the film. The composer has demanded ₹5 crore in compensation and a written apology from the production banner.

A statement issued by Ilaiyaraaja’s lawyer, Saravanan Annadurai, reads, “We have sent a notice to Mythri Movie Makers who have made this movie. They have used three songs – Otha Rubai Tharen, Ilamai Idho Idho and En Jodi Manja kurvi-- of music director Ilaiyaraaja in their film without getting his permission. Therefore, we have asked that they pay compensation.”

Sharing the details, he said, “Our copyright act, the Indian Copyright Act, is very clear that the rights of creators are protected. It is clear that nobody should violate these rights. The laws are there to ensure that a creator’s rights aren’t breached by any entity, looking to profit from doing so. It is on the basis of these laws that we have now sent a notice to the production house.” As per IANS, the lawyer went on to say, “One other important aspect is that these songs haven’t been used as they were created. They have been distorted. When a creator’s works are distorted, the creator has a moral right to question that distortion. The law clearly says that distortion should not be allowed.”