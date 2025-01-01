Ileana D'Cruz Expecting Second Child With Husband Michael 14 Months After First Pregnancy? New Year Post Raises Speculation

Ileana D'Cruz has stirred the rumours mills with her latest social media post. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a year-end dump featuring highlights from 2024. The post featured her husband Michael Dolan and her 1-year-old son. However, it was one particular photo that caught the attention of social media users.

Is Ileana D'Cruz expecting a second child?

On December 31, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram account to share a video montage of the previous year. In the video, she shared glimpses of her highlights from all months. The compilation video featured October as well, which fetched headlines as soon as the actress uploaded the video.



Sharing the glimpses of October, she could be seen holding a pregnancy test kit towards the camera. In the caption of the post, she wrote, Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more (sic).” While the actress did not confirm anything herself, fans of the actress took to the comment section to swirl rumours. Several netizens congratulated her and extended happiness on embracing motherhood again.

More about Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

The Barfi actress has kept the major information regarding her partner Dolan but often shares a glimpse on her Stories. Earlier, when the actress held an ASK Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress revealed that she is not single-parenting her son. “How are you single parenting your child?” asked the fan, to which the actress replied, "I'm not.” While replying to this question, she also posted a romantic picture with her beau.

A screengrab of Ileana D Cruz's | Image: Ileana D Cruz/Instagram