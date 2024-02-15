Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Mushy Photo With 'First Real Valentine' Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz and partner Michael Dolan, who are busy parenting their son Koa, took some time out to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz with Michael Dolan | Image:Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ileana D'Cruz has been busy enjoying motherhood ever since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since then, she has been documenting her motherhood journey on social media offering both sweet and bitter sides. However, the parents of Koa took a break from parenthood to celebrate their love on Valentine's Day.

The actress, who will be returning to the screens, shared a post offering a glimpse of her fate night with her partner Michael Dolan.

How Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan celebrated Valentine's Day

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared a monochrome picture of her with her partner Michael. In the image, the couple is adorably posing for the camera as they twin in black ensembles. Ileana wore a black gown paired with heels, while her partner donned a shirt and pants layered with a coat. He can be seen holding the actress in his arms.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, Ileana penned a heartfelt note to wish Michael on Valentine's Day. She wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

More about Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

The Barfi actress has kept the major information regarding her partner Dolan but often shares a glimpse on her Stories. Earlier, when the actress held an ASK Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress revealed that she is not single-parenting her son. “How you single parenting your child?” asked the fan, to which the actress replied, "I'm not.” While replying to this question, she also posted a romantic picture with her beau.

(A file photo of Ileana and Koa | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Ileana and Koa | Image: Instagram)

Another fan asked, "Apart from the baby, something you're really really thankful for". To this, she replied, "My baby daddy".

The couple welcomed their son last year on August 1. The actress shared a heartfelt post, announcing his name.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

