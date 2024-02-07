English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Unique Reason Behind Naming Her Son Koa Phoenix, Explains Its Meaning

Ileana D' Cruz who welcomed her son last year, recently revealed why she named her baby boy Koa Phoenix. The actress will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz | Image:Ileana D'Cruz
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Barfi star Ileana D’Cruz is completely enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress who is very active on social media, constantly keeps sharing pictures and videos of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. In a recent interview, Ileana revealed why she named her son Koa Phoenix. She also revealed that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals the reason to name son Koa Phoenix

In a recent interview, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress said that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child. She said: "I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl."

 

 

She also revealed the story behind her son's name and said that she wanted to give him a unique name. “I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up", she added. 

 

 

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child on August 1, 2023. She revealed the name of her child and news of his arrival to her fans days later. Even her pregnancy announcement was a surprise for fans.

What do we know about Ileana D'Cruz's comeback film?

Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Pratik Gandhi. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut. Applause Entertainment presents Do Aur Do Pyaar, a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. The actress who was last seen in The Big Bull, is likely to visit India for the promotions with her partner and son. She is also a part of Unfair & Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda.


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News35 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement