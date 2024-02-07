Advertisement

Barfi star Ileana D’Cruz is completely enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress who is very active on social media, constantly keeps sharing pictures and videos of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. In a recent interview, Ileana revealed why she named her son Koa Phoenix. She also revealed that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals the reason to name son Koa Phoenix

In a recent interview, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress said that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child. She said: "I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl."

She also revealed the story behind her son's name and said that she wanted to give him a unique name. “I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up", she added.

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child on August 1, 2023. She revealed the name of her child and news of his arrival to her fans days later. Even her pregnancy announcement was a surprise for fans.

What do we know about Ileana D'Cruz's comeback film?

Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Pratik Gandhi. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut. Applause Entertainment presents Do Aur Do Pyaar, a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. The actress who was last seen in The Big Bull, is likely to visit India for the promotions with her partner and son. She is also a part of Unfair & Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda.





Advertisement