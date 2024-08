Published 12:24 IST, August 16th 2024

'I’m Nothing Compared To Hrithik', Old Video Of Jr NTR Goes Viral Ahead Of War 2 Release

Jr NTR Viral Video: The RRR fame is all set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in the YRF spy verse film War 2 which is directed by Ayan Mukerji.