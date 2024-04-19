Updated April 19th, 2024 at 20:14 IST
Hrithik Roshan French Diplomat Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet On War 2 Sets
Hrithik Roshan has only just commenced filming for War 2. The actor recently welcomed a special guest, in tow with his family, on the sets of the film.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Advertisement
War 2 has finally hit the ground running. The action extravaganza, a sequel to 2019 blockbuster War, is also the latest installment in the YRF Spyverse. Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the original film. The actor recently welcomed the Consul General of France, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, on the sets of War 2.
Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet calls himself a 'great fan' of Hrithik Roshan
For the unversed, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet is the Consul General of France to India, currently stationed in Mumbai. He is also, no stranger to the world of Bollywood. The diplomat took to his official X handle to share a picture of himself alongside Hrithik Roshan on the sets of War 2. The caption saw Sere-Charlet reveal how he has always been a "great fan" of the actor and had previously also paid a visit to him on the sets of his 2017 action-thriller Vikram Vedha. The caption ended with a reflection on how both France and India deeply value their cinema.
Advertisement
The caption to the post read, "I am a great fan of @iHrithik ! Twice the pleasure to witness firsthand his dedication & talent, the first time being on the sets of Vikram Vedha. I thank him for his hospitality & wish him luck for the new project. Both (France) & (India) share a passion for #cinema #HrithikRoshan" Not just this, Roshan also gave a hearty welcome to a few French tourists in Mumbai, who were as enthralled to be on the sets of War 2.
Advertisement
War 2 will mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut
Hrithik Roshan is leading the charge on War 2 alongside Jr NTR. The latter only recently landed in Mumbai to kickstart filming for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. If reports and conjecture are to be believed, Jr NTR will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan had briefly reprised his role of Kabir Dhaliwal in Tiger 3 - the scene featured a voiceover which made it clear that Kabir would soon be taking on the 'shaitaan' head on.
Advertisement
Many have reached the conclusion that this 'shaitaan' or devil in question, is no one else but Jr NTR.
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2024 at 20:14 IST