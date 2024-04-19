Advertisement

War 2 has finally hit the ground running. The action extravaganza, a sequel to 2019 blockbuster War, is also the latest installment in the YRF Spyverse. Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the original film. The actor recently welcomed the Consul General of France, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, on the sets of War 2.

#HrithikRoshan meets 'great fan' Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France on the sets of #War2 in Mumbai 💕 pic.twitter.com/B17zJHkOGs — A🍁 (@KakotyAnkita)

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet calls himself a 'great fan' of Hrithik Roshan



For the unversed, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet is the Consul General of France to India, currently stationed in Mumbai. He is also, no stranger to the world of Bollywood. The diplomat took to his official X handle to share a picture of himself alongside Hrithik Roshan on the sets of War 2. The caption saw Sere-Charlet reveal how he has always been a "great fan" of the actor and had previously also paid a visit to him on the sets of his 2017 action-thriller Vikram Vedha. The caption ended with a reflection on how both France and India deeply value their cinema.

🎥 I am a great fan of @iHrithik ! Twice the pleasure to witness firsthand his dedication & talent, the first time being on the sets of Vikram Vedha. I thank him for his hospitality & wish him luck for the new project. Both 🇫🇷 & 🇮🇳 share a passion for #cinema #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/EvoeGrwPr1 — Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet (@SereCharlet)

War 2 will mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut



Hrithik Roshan is leading the charge on War 2 alongside Jr NTR. The latter only recently landed in Mumbai to kickstart filming for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. If reports and conjecture are to be believed, Jr NTR will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan had briefly reprised his role of Kabir Dhaliwal in Tiger 3 - the scene featured a voiceover which made it clear that Kabir would soon be taking on the 'shaitaan' head on.

#JrNTR just reached to Mumbai to shoot several action sequences for #HrithikRoshan starrer WAR 2💣💥



His personality @tarak9999 😍🐅🔥



Jr NTR will directly join Hrithik Roshan for filming the crucial scene.

pic.twitter.com/RoFwwEn6Qs — 𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙮𝙖 𝙉𝙏𝙍 (@SuryaNTR999)

Many have reached the conclusion that this 'shaitaan' or devil in question, is no one else but Jr NTR.