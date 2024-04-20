Advertisement

Imran Khan was all set to make his acting comeback with a spy series directed by Abbas Tyrewala. However, in a new interview, the actor confessed that the show has been put on the back burner. While the news has disheartened the actor's fans, Imran seems to breathe a sigh of relief knowing the project is shelved.

I am kind of glad that it ended up not coming together: Imran Khan on comeback film

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan, who made a smashing debut with Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, shared that the spy series that was supposed to be his acting comeback project has been shelved. The actor was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. Talking about the series, the actor, “All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”

A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: IMDb

The actor further reasoned that he does not like the glamourisation and romanticisation of violence in current movies. He commented, “There is glamourisation and a fetishisation, sexualisation, of violence that makes me uncomfortable.” He added that action movies in the 1900s were better than the movies made today. She added, “There is a way to portray violence and this is not a morality thing. Violence and action is a language within cinema and when we portray in films there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it.” He added that heroes of today’s time will shoot random people and the filmmakers make it look ‘cool’.

Imran Khan says he quit films because his heart was not in it

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan shared how he started resenting the film industry once he got to know that everyone seems to care only about monetary aspects. He argued that the actors, publicists, PR and managers are only concerned with the box office collection of a movie. He realised that his school of thought for acting was not driven by the money and so he stepped away.

A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: IMDb

The actor was asked if it was highlighted after the failure of Katti Batti to which he agreed. The Luck actor said, “Yes. At that moment I didn’t consider it in that way and I never said, ‘Okay, on this day, I’m done, I quit.’ It was kind of a process of a week becoming a month, a month becoming three and becoming a year, and a year becoming two where I said, ‘Okay, I won’t do this because my heart’s not in it.”